Nicola Peltz faces major setback amid feud with David, Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz stuck in another major issue as relationship with Beckhams gets further strained

Nicola Peltz's name is already making rounds in the news for the tension between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, Victoria and David Beckham; yet another controversy has hit her.

The news of the rift between the parents and their oldest (along with his wife) spread after the duo's absence from David's 50th birthday celebration.

Currently, the ongoing rift is being navigated when Peltz is in hot water for something else too.

The Transformers star's billionaire parents, Nelson and Claudia have been sued by their ex-housekeeper who alleged that their pit bull has attacked her multiple times and caused her severe injuries.

The former staff member, Mileydis Morejon, is reportedly suing the elderly couple for $75,000, as per Page Six.

The documents accessed by the outlet revealed that in 2023 Houdini – the family's 'untrained' and 'vicious' dog –lunged on her numerous times in their Florida mansion worth $100 million.

In one particular incident, the attacker 'ripped' her clothes, while in another the dog made Morejon fall to the ground in her attempt to escape.

Moreover, one time the plaintiff had no choice but to save herself from pit bull with a vacuum.

The plaintiff has claimed in the December 2024 lawsuit that her former bosses have put her through 'physical and mental pain and suffering, disability, physical impairment, disfigurement' and 'mental anguish' due to their 'negligence'.

The document also mentions that Morejon has lost 'earnings and 'capacity for the enjoyment of life'.

The outlet reported that hospital bills for the treatment of the alleged injuries have also been attached in the complaint.

The 82-year-old and 70-year-old have denied the allegations and also submitted their response in May 2025.