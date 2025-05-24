Rain brings much-needed relief to twin cities

Dark clouds can be seen covering Islamabad during daytime hours on May 24, 2025. — X/@MadeInLyallpur

Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the twin cities of Pakistan, received much-needed respite from the recent scorching heat as both cities experienced strong winds and heavy rainfall on Saturday.

While the downpour offered significant relief from the rising temperatures, some areas of the capital also grappled with hailstorms, which led to challenges among locals.

In Islamabad, dark clouds gathered over the capital before powerful winds swept through, followed by a sharp drop in temperature as the rain began. Accompanying hailstones were reported in several areas, including Aabpara, where residents faced difficulties as rainwater entered numerous homes.

Neighbouring Rawalpindi also received significant precipitation. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded notable rainfall figures across the city, with Shamsabad registering 29mm, the PMD office itself recording 30mm, and Golra receiving 10mm of rain.

Officials from the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) confirmed that water flow in Nullah Lai remained normal. Staff with machinery were deployed in low-lying areas as a precaution. In Islamabad, water started collecting on roads, prompting police to assist commuters.

In Neelum Valley, Azad Kashmir, heavy rainfall and strong winds triggered a landslide at Barian Seri, blocking the Neelum Highway. Abbottabad also reported light rain in some parts of the city.

In Peshawar, skies remained partly cloudy with the temperature recorded at 35°C. The PMD forecast more rainfall in the next 24 hours, predicting that temperatures could rise to 39°C.

Evening showers and thunderstorms are likely in the plains and upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This comes a month after the federal capital and parts of KP were hit by a fierce hailstorm, leaving a path of significant destruction in its wake.

The sudden and intense weather phenomenon, which lasted approximately 35 minutes in Islamabad, brought with it strong winds and exceptionally large hailstones, causing widespread damage and disruption.

That hailstorm smashed car windscreens, damaged solar panels, and destroyed countless tree branches, littering roads and properties. In Islamabad, the storm's intensity was particularly felt in areas like Tarnol, where the sheer force of the winds uprooted numerous trees, leading to severe traffic disruptions and blocking key arteries.