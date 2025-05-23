Michelle Keegan dazzles in show stopping white gown

Michelle embodied pure elegance in a stunning corseted strapless gown with a figure-hugging skirt

Michelle Keegan looked spectacular in a fancy white gown and dramatic hat ahead of the L'Oreal light on Women Award.

The former Coronation Street star, 37, was spotted at Hotel Martinez on Friday during day eleven of the Cannes Film Festival, before attending the premiere of The Mastermind.

It is noteworthy that the L'Oreal Light on Women Award celebrates female voices in film' and will this year be hosted by Viola Davis, 59, who follows in the footsteps of Elle Fanning and Kate Winslet.

Michelle embodied pure elegance in a stunning corseted strapless gown with a figure-hugging skirt, exuding old-Hollywood glamour.

Adding to the star power of the event, Gillian Anderson wowed in a green gown featuring a voluminous full skirt.

From her flawless gown to her confident poise, Michelle Keegan's Cannes appearance perfectly captured the spirit of the evening-powerful, polished, and unapologetically glamorous.