Tramell Tillman opens up about working with Tom Cruise in ‘MI8’

‘Severance’ star Tramell Tillman dishes on his experience co-starring with Tom Cruise

Tramell Tillman landed a role in Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible right after the finale of Severance season 2.

The 39-year-old actor got candid about his experience working with the Top Gun star in his new movie, sharing how he was nervous to share the set with Cruise.

Tillman plays the role of Captain Bledsoe in the movie, and he revealed his biggest struggle working in the movie to People Magazine at the New York City premiere on Sunday, May 18.

"So primarily I worked with Tom Cruise, and I was just hoping that I didn't mess it up," he admitted.

"Tom is such a wonderful scene partner and he creates a really safe environment for me to do what I need to do and other actors as well. So it was a delight to work with him," Tillman gushed.

When previously asked how he landed the role in The Final Reckoning, Tillman told Entertainment Weekly that the director Christopher McQuarrie "is a big fan of Severance."

McQuarrie asked the Dietland actor that he wanted to talk in an online meeting, "He went on to talk about Mission: Impossible, and he said that there was a role in it for me. And I asked him, I said, 'Well, what do we do from here? What's the deal?' He said, 'You think about it, and if you want to take the role, it's yours.'"