Our response will be decisive, warns govt after Khuzdar terror attack

ISLAMABAD: Interior Secretary Captain (retd) Khurram Muhammad Agha on Thursday vowed a decisive response to the recent Khuzdar attack, saying that those — Fitna al-Hindustan — behind it would not achieve their goals.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the interior secretary condemned the tragic terrorist incident and said the government stands in full solidarity with the affected families.

Captain (retd) Agha said that initial investigations point to the involvement of Fitna al-Hind in the attack, terming it a continuation of India’s subversive strategy in the region.

He stressed that the attack on Khuzdar was not just an act of terrorism, but a direct assault on Pakistan’s traditions and educational values.

The top official revealed that schoolchildren were deliberately targeted in the incident and accused Fitna al-Hindustan of attempting to destabilise regional peace through such violent acts.

The interior secretary said that the Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with the provincial government and other institutions, is reviewing every aspect of the attack.

He further stated that following the failure of Operation Sindoor, India instructed its proxies to carry out attacks in Balochistan.

Captain (retd) Agha added that the Pakistani state has the capability to eliminate those involved and asserted that after failing to strike hard targets, these elements have now turned to soft targets.

Reaffirming the state's resolve, he concluded: “Our response will be decisive. They will not succeed.”

Khuzdar attack 'India's terrorist face'

For his part, DG ISPR Lt Gen Chaudhry said that Pakistan had provided evidence of Indian-sponsored terrorism to the United Nations in 2015, and again in 2019.

He added that in 2009, the Government of Pakistan had also presented similar evidence to the Indian Prime Minister in Sharm El Sheikh, a city in Egypt.

He said that India had been involved in state-sponsored terrorism for the past 20 years, and this record was now being placed before the public. Lt Gen Chaudhry reminded the world that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested from Pakistan, while several captured terrorists had confessed to receiving support from India.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said that India wanted to sabotage regional peace, and the attack on May 21 was carried out by Fitna al-Hindustan on direct orders from India.

He termed this as the “terrorist and brutal face of India” and clarified that these attacks had nothing to do with Baloch or Pakistani identity.

He said that on April 12, 2024, 12 labourers were martyred in Nushki. On April 28, two labourers were killed in Tump Kech. On February 14, 10 people lost their lives in an IED blast in Harnai.

Innocent civilians and off-duty security personnel were martyred in the Jaffer Express attack, while three innocent barbers were martyred in Lasbela on May 9, he mentioned.

Six children were martyred in the Khuzdar attack on May 21, and 51 children were still fighting for their lives, he added.

He said that terrorists, acting on Indian instructions, were now targeting women and children. However, the resilience of the people of Balochistan could not be broken. Videos of the families of those martyred in Balochistan were shown during the press conference.

India celebrating terrorism

The DG ISPR said that Muslims are asking what connection such terrorism has with humanity. He questioned the ideology of these individuals, calling their actions nothing but savagery carried out on Indian orders and funding.

“This is the Fitna of al-Hindustan,” he said, stressing that it is solely linked to India and not to Balochistan.

He recalled that on April 26, a terrorist was arrested in Jhelum. Forensic analysis of the mobile phone led to shocking revelations. During the press conference, an audio clip retrieved from the device was played as evidence.

“The Indian military is orchestrating terrorism in Pakistan. We have undeniable evidence to prove it,” he asserted.

Following the May 7 Indian attacks, he asked journalists who were taken to Muridke and Bahawalpur, where India struck: "There were no training camps, just children. Who is the terrorist here? Who is blatantly violating human rights?"

He claimed that India had activated its proxies during its drone and missile attacks on Pakistan.

The DG ISPR responded to criticism over fencing the border, stating that terrorists are funded and armed. He posed a rhetorical question: “Who is supplying modern and expensive weapons to these terrorists? India.”

He added that India was behind the Fitna of al-Khawarij and al-Hindustan.

He highlighted how the Indian media glamorised the Mianwali attack on October 6, 2024, and celebrated the cowardly attack in Khuzdar. “What kind of country celebrates acts of terrorism like this?” he asked. He reiterated that the Pakistan Armed Forces stand firm and proud.

'No free media in India'

The DG ISPR noted that on May 11, Fitna al-Hindustan issued a statement claiming they would fight alongside India if it attacked Pakistan. “Do they think we will be intimidated by their cowardly actions? Absolutely not,” he said. He condemned retired Indian generals for inciting violence and exposing the face of fitna al-Hindustan.

He said that these groups have no relation to Baloch identity and are merely acting on Indian instructions. He aired post-war Indian media clips, stating: “The whole world is watching—who are the real terrorists?”

“India is putting on a drama to blame Pakistan for terrorism while trying to hide its own acts,” he added. Questions are emerging from within India about its security failures. “Who is spreading terrorism in this region, and where do the instructions come from? Everything is now clear.”

He pointed to the May 19 video of the Jaffer Express attack, aired by Indian media, and noted that the spokesperson for Fitna al-Hindustan promoted terrorism openly on Indian platforms. “There is no free media in India; it is all state-controlled,” he remarked.

According to him, many Baloch individuals surrender once they realise India’s true face.

Blackmailing young girls

According to him, many Baloch individuals surrender once they realise India’s true face. During the press conference, video clips of surrendered militants were shown.

These individuals admitted to receiving funding from India, he said. “Who is orchestrating all this? It’s India,” he declared.

He alleged that Fitna al-Hindustan is even blackmailing young girls into becoming suicide bombers. “These are Khawarij—who will spare the idolaters but slaughter Muslims,” he warned.

The DG ISPR said that thousands of social media accounts are operated by Indian intelligence agencies and are part of coordinated propaganda through outlets like DisinfoLab.

From January 2024 until now, there have been 4,664 incidents of terrorism, and 1,018 terrorists have been killed in operations. “This Fitna al-Hindustan will never succeed in Pakistan,” he concluded.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.