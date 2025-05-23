All banks to stay closed on May 28

State Bank of Pakistan building in this undated image. — AFP

In observance of Youm-e-Takbeer, all banks across the country will remain closed on May 28 (Wednesday).

The Government of Pakistan has declared a public holiday to commemorate the nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998 — a historic milestone that marked the country’s emergence as a nuclear power.

"The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on May 28, 2025 (Wednesday) being public holiday on the occasion of "Youm-e-Takbeer", as declared by the Government of Pakistan," a notification issued by the central bank read.

State Bank of Pakistan notification on May 23, 2025.

A public holiday was announced by the Sindh government on Monday to mark the historic occasion.

The provincial government issued a notification regarding the closure of government and private institutions.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) also announced that it will remain closed on May 28.

May 28 is observed as a gazette holiday across the country, which was already notified by the Cabinet Division last year.

Pakistan, with the successful nuclear tests, became the seventh nuclear-armed country in the world and the first in the Islamic world.

India tested its "device" for the first time in 1974, which compelled Pakistan to expedite its nuclear programme with renewed commitment.

Amid slogans of "Allah-o-Akbar", Pakistan conducted its first test on May 28, 1998, at the Ras Koh hills in the Chaghai District of Balochistan.

The nuclear tests not only demonstrated Pakistan's resolve to safeguard the country's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty but also the desire to preserve strategic balance in South Asia.