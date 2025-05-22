'Hot Ones' host addresses ONE well-established rumour about his show

Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal, David Beckham has been invited as guests on Sean Evans show

Sean Evans, who is widely known for hosting popular show Hot Ones, has finally broken his silence over one bizarre speculation about his famous show.

The 39-year-old has been hosting the fun chat show since March 2015.

In the interview, the American YouTuber asks his celebrity guests questions about their life and career while they attempt to answer them while eating chicken wings covered in extremely spicy hot sauce.

Sean has invited many guests up till now including Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Lawrence, Matt Damon, David Beckham, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Selena Gomez and Beny Blanco, Kevin Hart and many more.

There is one long standing fan theory about Hot Ones that suggests that the creators give some celebrities wings that are 'less spicy'.

The host has finally addressed the rumour while speaking on The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast.

He explained, “No! I will fully deny that... I deny that we nerf the wings. And I'll also say this, because I also get this all the time, that people are like, "Well, Sean's not really reacting. I bet his wings aren't as sauced," you know?”

Evans admitted that he is always open to swaping paddles during the show with his guests.

While recalling the episode he shot with Ariana Grande, he said, “she hit me up afterwards and said that she tried it again, and that she had no reaction. [She] sent me videos of her doing again with the family and making it through again.”

So far, the interviewer has shot 362 episodes of his most-liked show.