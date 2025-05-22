Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression proved its defence capabilities: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing a ceremony for distribution of compensation cheques among the families of those martyred in recent Marka-e-Haq in Muzaffarabad on May 22, 2025. — Radio Pakistan

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said India would never forget the defeat in the recent “briefest yet most effective war” against India that also falsified those who thought Pakistan lagged behind in conventional war.

The prime minister made the remarks while addressing a ceremony for distribution of compensation cheques among the families of those martyred in recent Marka-e-Haq – the recent Pakistan-India war — in Muzaffarabad.

“Some thought Pakistan was behind in conventional warfare — this war proved them wrong. Our unity, courage, and faith will lead us to economic progress and ultimate victory… India will never forget this defeat. And InshaAllah, the day will dawn when Kashmir becomes part of Pakistan,” he added.

PM Shehbaz stated that Pakistan’s measured, yet forceful military response, to Indian aggression had rewritten history and proven Pakistan’s defensive capabilities to the world.

The prime minister reflected on the recent conflict, triggered by what he described as India’s “false flag” Pahalgam operation, and lauded the unwavering courage of the armed forces and citizens of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

“A few days ago, India’s baseless accusations over the Pahalgam incident attempted to sabotage regional peace. In response, Pakistan offered a full international investigation… But instead of accepting the offer, India launched attacks on Bahawalpur and AJK, resulting in 35 martyrs and 55 injured. We responded decisively downing six Indian jets including their Rafale and MiG-29 — and defended with honour using Al-Fatah missiles,” he said.

The prime minister recounted pivotal moments of the conflict, describing the early morning call from now Field Marshal Asim Munir, confirming Indian missile strikes, and the decision to retaliate.

“This was the briefest yet most effective war, where Pakistan defended without harming civilians. Our forces led by COAS Asim Munir turned the tide. By May 10, India was pleading for a ceasefire. It was Allah’s Will and our soldiers’ courage that avenged past wounds, including the memory of 1971,” said the prime minister, praising national unity and the armed forces’ prowess across land, air, and sea.

PM Shehbaz told the gathering that the government had announced a comprehensive compensation package for the families of martyrs and the injured with Rs10 million per martyr’s family and Rs2-5 million per injured individual.

Besides the families of martyrs of armed forces would be given Rs19-42 million each for housing, full salaries and allowances until their retirement dates, free education for bereaved children, and Rs1 million marriage grant for their respective daughters.

“No amount can equal the lives lost. But it’s our duty to support these heroic families with dignity,” he said. “Their reward lies with Allah, and this nation stands indebted forever.”

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmir cause, noting that his brother ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and all political parties had consistently advocated for Kashmir’s right to self-determination.