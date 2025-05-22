Punjab CM draws parallel between Indian aggression, PTI's May 9 attacks

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz gestures at an event on July 11, 2024. — Facebook/@Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that there was a little difference between Indian aggression against Pakistan and the riots carried out by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on May 9.

Addressing students during an event in Sargodha, CM Maryam drew a sharp comparison, saying that just as one protects a laptop from viruses, the mind must be shielded from political “viruses” as well.

She urged young people to guard their thinking from becoming influenced by toxic ideologies.

On May 9, 2023, workers and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attacked state installations, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, following which it was termed "Black Day".

Criticising the PTI, the chief minister said the acts committed on May 9 and those by India were alarmingly similar.

"One can have a difference of opinion with personalities, but on May 9, military installations were set ablaze. Their targets were our armed forces' facilities. This party did what even our enemies failed to do in decades," she asserted.

She also added that what was done by a certain political party and its misled followers on May 9 mirrored the actions of terrorists. “The political figure in question also targeted our armed forces. The same installations that were attacked were used by our Air Force to shoot down five enemy jets.”

CM Maryam urged the youth not to become fuel for unrest and discord. “Never speak against your country, never harm it. Do not take a step against your motherland. Be a strong defensive wall for your nation,” she emphasised.

India launched an attack on Pakistan earlier this month. In response, the Pakistani armed forces launched a strong operation, which ultimately led to a ceasefire between the nations — but not without the loss of more than 50 Pakistani lives.