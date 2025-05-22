PTA chairman referred to Senate panel over ‘charas’ remarks

Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeezur Rehman. — @ptaofficialpk

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday referred the conduct of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman to the Senate Privileges Committee for further action, as per Geo News.

The referral came after a heated exchange during a meeting of the Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas, chaired by Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani, on Wednesday.

The altercation began when the PTA chairman allegedly made an inappropriate comment to Awami National Party (ANP) President Senator Aimal Wali Khan, reportedly asking whether he had used charas (a type of hand-made hashish).

“How can a government official tell me I’ve come here after smoking charas?” Senator Aimal said as he expressed outrage over the comment. “Who gave you [PTA chief] the audacity to speak like this [to me]?” he added.

The PTA chairman later attempted to defuse the situation, saying, “It was a mistake on my part,” and apologised to the senator.

Senator Aimal Wali Khan (left red circle) and PTA Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman (right red circle) during the Senate Privileges Committee, on May 21, 2025. — X

However, Senator Aimal refused to accept the apology, stating, “If you use drugs or alcohol, then you make such comments,” and demanded disciplinary action. “Either he stays in the meeting, or I do,” he said.

The PTA chairman ultimately left the session.

Senator Durrani condemned the PTA chairman’s behaviour, calling it “disrespectful not just to the senator but to the entire committee.”

He added that “this is not acceptable from any officer,” and stated that the matter would be raised with the prime minister. He also directed the IT secretary to take note of the incident.

Earlier in the session, Senator Aimal strongly criticised the state of telecom infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying the billions spent through the Universal Service Fund were not reflected on the ground.

“It is nearly impossible to make phone calls in Kurram, Chitral, Swat, Swabi, and Buner,” he said, demanding detailed written reports for the next meeting.

The ANP has submitted a privilege motion in the Senate over the PTA chairman’s conduct, ANP spokesperson Ihsanullah revealed on Thursday, saying that the matter has also been brought to the prime minister's notice.

“The PTA chairman’s behaviour is intolerable,” said Ihsanullah. “In the Senate committee meeting, he adopted an inappropriate attitude towards our party president Aimal Wali.”

He further demanded the immediate removal of the PTA chairman, adding, “We will go to any extent to ensure accountability.”