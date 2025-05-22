BLA operating as proxy for India, says Minister Asif

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif inquires after an injured at a hospital in Quetta on May 21, 2025. — Facebook/@khawajaAsifofficial

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) is acting as a proxy for India, which finances the terrorist organisation to commit bloodbath in Pakistan.

"We will also prove what we say. These aren't just empty words," Asif said during an interview with "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" host on Geo News. He reiterated Pakistan's determination to use all might against terrorists.

"When you attack non-combatants especially like children and women then what could be worse than that," he wondered, referring to the terror attack on school children.

A powerful explosion near Zero Point in Balochistan's Khuzdar targeted a school bus, martyring five, including three students, and injuring dozens of others, drawing condemnations from across the country as well as the international community on Wednesday.

Terrorists targeted the school bus as it was heading towards the educational institute with more than 40 students on board in the district of Balochistan, which is among the worst terror-hit provinces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir expressed resolve that time has come for Pakistan to show unwavering national resolve, similar to that demonstrated against Indian aggression, to eliminate foreign-sponsored terrorism and bring the fight to a decisive conclusion.

Meanwhile, Asif said that such incidents lead to a decline in the popularity of militant movements. He noted that when groups target defenceless individuals, including women and children, such movements face condemnation and lose their momentum.

BLA’s relationship with India is known to everyone as evident by visit of the banned outfit’s leadership to New Delhi, he said this in response to a query.

On the other hand, he said, Indian allegation of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack were something completely baseless.

"Not just BLA but TTP as well, they are working as India’s proxy here in Pakistan," he said, blaming the terrorist outfits of receiving funds from the neighbouring country to carry out bloodshed in Pakistan.

To a query if there was a security lapse, he said it was difficult to provide fool-proof security everywhere.

Comparing the Khuzdar attack to Pahalgam, he said India has 0.9 million military personnel in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, whereas, Pakistan’s total army personnel were not this much. However, he said security situation had greatly improved in the restive region with the help of paramilitary and other forces.