Nuclear war could lead to mutual destruction for Pakistan, India: DG ISPR

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addresses a press conference at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, April 29, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that Pakistan desires peace but is ever ready to face the enemy if war is imposed.

The military spokesperson expressed his views while talking to a British media outlet following the recent standoff with India.

Chaudhry said that a nuclear war between Pakistan and India would be sheer stupidity, and such an option is inconsiderable and an absurd idea. He added that a nuclear conflict could lead to mutual destruction for both countries.

He slammed India's "arrogance" by promoting a narrative of war between the two countries. He added that a dispute does exist, which could be ignited at any moment.

To a question regarding the possibility of a nuclear conflict between the South Asian nations, the DG ISPR replied that India is "playing with fire" based on a false narratives.

Chaudhry further said that Pakistan has reacted with great maturity and has prevented the situation from escalating. Responding to Indian allegations of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam attack, he said that they would take action if India provided evidence against a Pakistani.

However, in India, no one from its government was asking strict questions about the security lapse which led to the incident, nor was anyone interested in the reasons behind it.

On the ceasefire, the military spokesperson said that Pakistan prioritises peace and the country is celebrating peace, not victory.

To another question about backchannel contacts between the two countries, DG ISPR said that the foreign ministry could answer it, as the military does not deal with politics and diplomacy.

Chaudhry said that Pakistan responded strongly to Indian aggression on the night between May 6 and 7. "We shot down six Indian aircraft, and we could have destroyed more of them," he added.

Pakistan's armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions in response to the unprovoked strikes.

The strikes, described by officials as "precise and proportionate", were carried out in response to India's continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and within Pakistan's territory, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at "terrorist targets".

Pakistan downed its six fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After around 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.