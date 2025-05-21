David Beckham channels King Charles in knighthood quest

David Beckham transformed into King Charles’ style twin.

David Beckham has long been a beloved sports icon but lately, it seems he’s also stepping into the King’s shoes.

Beckham’s increasingly close friendship with King Charles has caught the public’s eye, sparking speculation that the football star might be consciously shaping himself to fit into royal circles and maybe even nudge his chances of an elusive knighthood.

Recent photos reveal Beckham embracing a distinctly Charles-approved style, often sporting double-breasted jackets a signature look of the monarch himself.

But it’s not just about the clothes. Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror that Beckham is mirroring the King’s mannerisms too.

She explained, “The phrase Bend it like Beckham could now apply to his body language and style rather than just his football skills as he turns himself into the closest, most matching friend the King never knew he had.”

James adds that this deliberate imitation signals Beckham’s strong desire to engage and bond with the royal circle.

“Conscious, deliberate mirroring can suggest an effort to engage, bond and ingratiate,” she said. “There is a sense with Beckham’s flexibility of style here that suggests a very strong desire to move in royal circles.”

Back in 2000, Judi recalls, Beckham and Prince Charles were like two completely different worlds.

“David Beckham was the glamorous, polite young star with his signature style and confident body language a sporting hero turned A-list celebrity,” she said.

“Prince Charles, on the other hand, was the very old-school royal, dressed in traditional, somewhat stuffy attire with formal mannerisms. Their clothing alone seemed to place decades between them.”

Fast forward almost two decades, and the dynamic between the two had clearly evolved.