Diddy trial: shocking images from his arrest finally revealed

Special Agent Yasin Binda takes the stand to describe Diddy's arrest

Photos taken inside Sean “Diddy” Combs’ New York City hotel room at the time of his 2024 arrest were formally entered into evidence Monday, May 19, as part of his ongoing criminal trial.

The images, captured by federal agents during the September raid at the Park Hyatt Hotel, paint a grim picture.

TMZ reported that among the items reportedly recovered were drugs and large sums of cash. There were also various personal items, including bottles of baby oil and lubricant found throughout the bathroom and nightstand.

One photo shows a fanny pack holding $9,000 in cash, while another displays two Ziploc bags with pink powdery material. According to law enforcement, the substances tested positive for ketamine and MDMA.

Agents also recovered a prescription bottle labelled with the name “Frank Blank” — an alias Diddy allegedly used. His ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie (Casandra Ventura), had previously testified that the music mogul used that name.

On Friday, May 16, Special Agent Yasin Binda of the Department of Homeland Security testified about the scene. Binda claimed agents found five bottles of baby oil and multiple containers of lubricant placed in the bathtub and nightstand, along with a Louis Vuitton bag containing more drugs and the “Frank Blank” medication bottle.

Diddy, 55, has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and prostitution-related offenses. His arrest followed a grand jury indictment and a growing number of sexual assault lawsuits.