Low-pressure system in Arabian Sea may trigger cyclone 'Shakti'

A family visits Clifton beach during intense hot weather in Karachi. — Reuters/File

A low-pressure area has developed in the Arabian Sea because the water is warmer than usual, and weather experts say it could cause a heatwave in Sindh, including Karachi, from May 24 to June 1.

The system is currently hovering near India’s western coast and could strengthen into a deep depression or even a cyclone by May 24 or 25 if conditions remain favourable.

Karachi may also feel the heat more intensely as the sea breeze is expected to pause, pushing daytime temperatures above 40°C, meteorologists warn.

If the system turns into a cyclone, it will be named Shakti — a name proposed by Sri Lanka, meaning ‘power’.

Experts say it’s still too early to predict where the system will move, but updates on its track are expected in the coming days.

In coastal areas like Karachi, the combination of high temperature and humidity, known as the Heat Index or feel temperature, exacerbates the discomfort.

Indoor temperatures can even exceed those felt outdoors during the scorching summers, placing an overwhelming burden on residents, who endure prolonged power outages daily.

However, existing indices fail to fully capture the complexity of heat stress, neglecting factors such as wind speed, sun angle, and cloud cover.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Monday that heatwave conditions are expected to prevail throughout this week.

In its daily weather forecast, the Met Office stated that high pressure is likely to persist in the upper atmosphere during the current week.

Under the influence of this system, daytime temperatures are likely to remain 4 to 6°C above normal in the southern half of the country (Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan) from May 20 to May 24.

Meanwhile, day temperatures are likely to remain 5 to 7°C above normal in the upper half (central & upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan) from 20th to 24th May.

Dust storms and gusty winds are expected at isolated places over plain areas due to excessive heat during the forecast period, it added.

Precautions during heatwave

The general public, especially children, women and senior citizens, have been advised to take precautionary measures due to heatwave conditions in the country.

Avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the daytime and remain hydrated.

Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities keeping in view the weather conditions and take care of their livestock as well.

Rising temperatures in northern areas may enhance the snowmelt rate during the forecast period.

Judicious use of water is requested in all fields of life.

Furthermore, PMD advised all authorities concerned to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation due to heatwave conditions.