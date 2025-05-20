When will Eid ul Adha be celebrated in Pakistan?

A man reacting after spotting the crescent on the sky. — AFP/File

Astronomers have predicted that there is no chance of Zil Hajj moon sighting in Pakistan on May 28, therefore, Eid ul Adha is expected to fall on June 7.

Astronomer Dr Faheem Hashmi said that the new moon is unlikely to be visible in Pakistan on May 27 as it will only be 11 hours old at the time of sunset on that day.

Hashmi also predicted that the crescent of Zil Hajj is likely to be visible on May 28 and there is a strong possibility that Eid ul Adha will fall on June 7.

He added that the moon will be over 35 hours old on May 28 which will make its sighting more likely.

In United Arab Emirates (UAE), the auspicious festival in the Islamic calendar is expected to fall on June 6, according to the Emirates Astronomy Society.

Moon which marks the beginning of the month of Dhu al Hijjah, the final month in the Islamic lunar calendar, is expected to be visible on May 27. This makes May 28 the first day of the month, reported Gulf News.

Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, Ibrahim Al Jarwan made the announcement.

Moreover, he noted that the crescent will appear at 07:02am UAE time on May 27 and will remain visible for approximately 38 minutes after sunset, allowing for its likely sighting that evening.

Eid ul Adha, also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” commemorates the Qur’anic story of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God, a test of faith that was divinely interrupted and replaced with a ram.

Additionally, the occasion is celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and charitable acts, including the ritual sacrifice of livestock, with the meat distributed to relatives, friends, and the underprivileged.