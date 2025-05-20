SIUT facilities to be established in Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi

Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) building in Karachi. — Facebook/@SIUT/File

The Sindh government has announced to establish Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) centres in Rahim Yar Khan and Rawalpindi following the Centre’s allocation of Rs9 billion and recognition of the outstanding performance of the province’s public health institutions.

Addressing the provincial cabinet meeting, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the fund would also be utilised for the reconstruction of houses for flood-affected people in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology's (SZABIST) and IBA institutes will also be established, for which a decision will be taken later," he said during the cabinet meeting, which was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, the Chief Secretary, and concerned secretaries.

Referring to the establishment of SIUT (Kidney Hospital) facilities, Murad said that this initiative aims to enhance public health services across Pakistan, with a particular focus on serving the people of Punjab and the neighbouring regions of Sindh and Balochistan.

To support this initiative, the provincial cabinet has recommended allocating Rs2 billion for the establishment of SIUT Rahim Yar Khan and Rs1 billion for SIUT Rawalpindi, along with an additional Rs500 million for annual operational costs.

"A transparent monitoring framework will be implemented, including quarterly progress reports, third-party audits, and site visits by Sindh government officials to ensure responsible fund utilization," stated a press release issued today.

CM Murad said that this initiative is expected to significantly boost Sindh’s national image, demonstrating a commitment to equitable development and showcasing provincial generosity and national solidarity.

While discussing housing reconstruction for flood-affected communities, the chief minister said that out of the federal government’s Rs9 billion fund, Rs2 billion has been allocated for rebuilding homes in Sohbatpur, Jaffarabad, and Dera Murad Jamali in Balochistan, while Rs1 billion has been earmarked for Dera Ismail Khan in KP.

"This funding comes with a proposal to enhance housing cash grants, addressing the rising costs of materials and transportation in remote areas," he said.

'Prevention of road accidents'

On the directives of CM Murad, the Sindh cabinet has approved, in principle, key amendments to vehicle-related laws aimed at enhancing road safety and regulatory compliance across the province.

Under the new regulations, heavy vehicles will now be subject to a registration fee of 0.5% of the invoice value, an annual tax of Rs1,000, and a transfer fee of Rs2,000, which includes charges for a smart card and number plate.

All commercial vehicles operating in Sindh are required to obtain valid fitness certificates. Failure to comply will result in a fine of Rs10,000. Additionally, permits for older vehicles have been restricted: vehicles over 20 years of age will not be allowed on interprovincial routes, and those over 25 years will be banned from intercity operations. Penalties will escalate with repeat violations.

To further improve road safety, the cabinet has imposed a complete ban on substandard rickshaws and loaders.

In terms of manufacturing and assembly, any entity intending to assemble or manufacture engine chassis must acquire a license costing Rs3 million, valid for one year. Renewals will cost Rs1 million annually. Illegal assembly or manufacturing will attract fines up to Rs1 million.

Additional reforms include mandatory certified pre-licence training of at least 30 hours for Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) drivers from government-recognised institutions. The age limit for obtaining an HTV license has been reduced from 24 to 22 years, provided the applicant has at least one year of Light Transport Vehicle (LTV) experience.

To streamline enforcement, the government will implement an automatic detection system. For instance, vehicles parked in no-parking zones will receive Fixed Penalty Notices, either placed on the vehicle or handed directly to the driver. Fines for unauthorised modifications such as tinted windows can reach up to Rs300,000 for repeat violations.

Furthermore, the government plans to establish dedicated Traffic Courts for the efficient handling of traffic-related offences.