Punjab announces summer vacation for schools

Students can be seen on their way to school as educational institutions reopen after a one-day closure due to Indian airstrikes in Islamabad on May 8, 2025. — APP

Summer vacations for schools across Punjab are set to begin on May 28, Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced on Tuesday amid an intensifying heatwave gripping the province.

Hayat emphasised the government's concern for the safety and well-being of students and staff in light of the severe heat.

He stated that relevant departments have already issued comprehensive safety instructions to the public, and the early announcement of summer vacations aligns with these precautionary measures.

In a move to provide immediate relief, the education minister also announced an immediate change in school working hours, effective from tomorrow, May 21.

The new school timings will be from 7:30am to 11:30am. This adjustment aims to ensure that students are dismissed before the hottest part of the day.

"New School Timings = 7 30 am to 11 30 am," Hayat announced on X. "School Holidays Start from The 28th of May(28th will be a Holiday)."

While acknowledging the need to compensate for educational losses incurred earlier in the academic year due to various closures, Minister Hayat emphasised that the current priority is the safety of students.

Parents and school administrations are advised to take note of the revised summer vacation schedule and the immediate implementation of the new school timings.