Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces trial over alleged drug bag

Diddy under deep water as drug charges hit trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the music mogul who is currently facing hard challenges in his assault trial, is now under hot water as he’s accused of carrying a bag filled with illegal drugs.

On Monday, May 19, 2025, Dawn Richard, who worked for Diddy from 2004 to 2011, took the stand and gave her testimony in the case.

She testified that Combs kept a Louis Vuitton "med bag" filled with cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, ketamine, and Plan B pills, which she claimed were supplied by One-Stop, his regular drug dealer.

“He had a bag, a Louis Vuitton bag,” Dawn told the court, adding: “One-Stop would come and supply everything. Cocaine, weed, ecstasy, ketamine and Plan B. It was always with him.”

However, Dawn’s testimony comes after Special Agent Yasin Binda revealed that a Louis Vuitton bag with Klonopin was found in Combs' hotel room during a raid in September 2024. Cassie Ventura, 37, who settled with Combs last year, also spoke about the same "med bag," saying he referred to it as his own.

Dawn also recounted a violent incident where she claimed Combs attacked Ventura with a skillet.

“He was yelling and hitting her,” she said. “He told me if I ever said anything, I could go missing too.”

During cross-examination, Combs' defense team suggested that Dawn had changed details of her story over time.

She responded: “I’ve done the best I could to remember. I saw what I saw.”

Furthermore, Sean Diddy Combs' assault victim, Cassie Ventura, and her husband Alex Fine have been through a lot ever since the legal battle began, especially with the spotlight on the music mogul.

Despite the pressure, Cassie captured stood strong and recently gave powerful testimony in court.