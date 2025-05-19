Pakistan, India agree to normalise troop levels by May-end: officials

A Pakistani soldier stands guard in a village located near the Line of Control (LoC). — AFP/File

Days after US brokered ceasefire between the arch-rivals, nuclear-armed Pakistan and India finally agreed to move back their forces to the peacetime positions along the along the Line of Control (LoC) and international border by May 30, a positive move that would help defuse tensions in the region, according to senior officials familiar with the development.

Military leadership from both countries, particularly the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs), are actively coordinating the phased pullback, sources told The News on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The move is seen as a critical next step following the ceasefire that has largely held since hostilities escalated earlier this month. Officials described the de-escalation as a “continuation of confidence-building measures,” marking a potential thaw after weeks of heightened military alert.

“The return to normal military positions is part of the second phase of the ceasefire framework,” a senior government source said, adding that the decision was facilitated by diplomatic efforts from the United States and other concerned nations.

The escalation began after what Pakistani officials described as acts of aggression from India, prompting both armies to move forward from their usual positions and assume combat-ready postures along the border. The current plan to revert to peacetime deployments signals a tentative return to stability in the region.

Neither the Pakistani nor Indian governments have officially commented on the troop movements, but the coordination between the DGMOs indicates a rare instance of direct military engagement aimed at reducing tensions.