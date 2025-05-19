Security forces neutralise three terrorists in Balochistan operations

Soldiers ride on a Pakistan Army vehicle in this undated image. — AFP

Security forces killed at least three terrorists belonging to the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), an Indian proxy, in two separate engagements in Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Gishkur of Awaran District on reported presence of Indian sponsored terrorists.

"During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, Indian sponsored terrorist Younas was killed, while two others got injured," it said.

In another engagement in Turbat City, Kech District, security forces successfully neutralised two "Indian sponsored terrorists", who were identified as terrorist ring leader Sabr Ullah and Amjad aka Bichoo.

"Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed Indian sponsored terrorists, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorists activities against the LEAs as well as target killing of innocent civilians," the ISPR said.

Sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any terrorists present in the area, it said, adding that security forces remain determined to thwart attempts by Indian proxies at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

The attack came days after a military confrontation between the Pakistan and India, which was triggered by last month’s attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.

Earlier on May 6, at least seven security personnel were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Balochistan's Mach district.

A press release from the ISPR said the terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Baloch Liberation Army targeted a security forces’ vehicle with an IED in the general area Mach of Kachhi District.

Earlier, The News, quoting intelligence sources, reported that India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has activated its proxies in Balochistan to fuel violence and terrorism.