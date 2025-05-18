'India is not US and Pakistan is not Afghanistan', ISPR chief tells Delhi

DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry briefs media at the GHQ in Rawalpindi on August 5, 2024. — Screengrab/YouTube/GeoNews

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Sunday warned India of "swift response to any aggression", saying that Pakistan will not tolerate Indian hegemony.

"The truth is that India is not the US and Pakistan is not Afghanistan. India is not Israel and Pakistan is not Palestine. Pakistan will never be deterred. It can never be coerced," the military’s spokesperson said while speaking to Anadolu Agency.

"We will never bow down to Indian hegemony. The sooner they realise this, the better it will be for regional peace and the world," he noted.

He made these remarks days after the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against India’s unprovoked aggression.

Pakistan armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

The strikes, described by officials as "precise and proportionate", were carried out in response to India's continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and within Pakistan's territory, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at "terrorist targets".

Pakistan downed its six fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.

Speaking to the Turkish news agency today, Lt Gen Chaudhry said that India had failed to provide any evidence to support its allegations of blaming Pakistan for the attack in the Pahalgam district, adding that the New Delhi government was "using the incidents as an excuse for terrorism" and should abandon this.

He argued that terrorism, extremism and hatred were India's internal problems and that the New Delhi government was cracking down on groups including Muslims and Sikhs in the country, which was fuelling more anger, extremism and terrorism.

He pointed out that all this terrorism in Pakistan was "supported and encouraged" by India. "There is a lot of evidence linking India to the terrorist incidents in Pakistan," he said, reminding that they sent this evidence to the International Court of Justice.

'If provoked, response will be swift'

Recalling that India had attacked different parts of Pakistan with missiles and drones, the DG ISPR said, "They were trying to prevent us from taking just revenge for the killing of innocent children and women, but they forgot that we are not a nation or a state that can be deterred or prevented. We never bow down to aggression and tyranny, and we will never bow down."

He said that Pakistan wants peace and is in favor of peace but if there are similar attacks, they will respond, adding, "If we are provoked, attacked or attacked by India, our response will be swift and harsh. There should be no doubt about that."

He added that the Pakistani army was abiding by the ceasefire agreed on May 10 and would continue to do so, but would also respond to any provocation by the Indian army.

Indus Water Treaty

Separately, the DG ISPR warned India of long-term consequences if it attempted to block Pakistan’s water.

“I hope that time doesn’t come, but it will be such actions that the world will see and the consequences of that we will fight for years and decades to come. Nobody dares stop water from Pakistan,” he said while speaking to private media outlet separately.

“It is some madman who can think that he can stop water of 240 million plus people of this country.”

“Pakistan armed forces are a professional armed forces and we adhere to the commitments that we make, and we follow in letter and spirit the instructions of the political government and the commitments that they hold,” he added.

Indian fighter jets

According to ISPR, India has lost six airplanes and an S-400 air defense system — Russia’s most advanced surface to air missile system — in the four-day conflict.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also confirmed the development, saying that the Pakistan Air Force downed six Indian fighter jets, including warplanes French aircraft Rafale.

“I can confirm that the sixth aircraft is a Mirage 2000,” Chaudhry said. “We only targeted the aircraft... We could have taken out more, but we showed restraint.”