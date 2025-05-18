India main sponsor and abettor of terrorism in Pakistan: DG ISPR

Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addresses a press conference at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, April 29, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said that Pakistan is a responsible and serious nation, not a violent one, and that peace remains its foremost priority.

In an interview with a foreign television channel, the top military spokesperson addressed the escalating regional tensions, saying that the current standoff stems from India’s ongoing policy of sponsoring and abetting terrorism, particularly within Pakistan.

He added that rather than acknowledging its role and working towards a resolution, India has resorted to promoting a false narrative that seeks to blame Pakistan for acts of terrorism.

Referring specifically to the Pahalgam incident, the DG ISPR criticised India's response, questioning how fingers were pointed at Pakistan within minutes of the attack. “Within 10 minutes, the first investigation report is registered, in which it is established that the attackers came from across the border."

Lt Gen Chaudhry said that when India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson was asked about the progress of the investigation, he even admitted that it was still ongoing.

The ISPR chief emphasised that Pakistan has taken a clear and transparent stance, saying that if India has any evidence linking the attack to Pakistan, it should be presented to a neutral and credible international body. Pakistan, he said, remains ready to cooperate fully.

"Not opting to go for that very rational approach, unilaterally, the Indians decided and they attacked mosques, they bombed mosques, with their missiles, they killed children, women, elderly. There are 40 shaheeds, 40 civilian shaheeds, 22 of them are women and children," he said. He condemned India's behaviour as acting unilaterally as "judge, jury and executioner."

He further highlighted that India is the principal sponsor of terrorism in Pakistan, citing its involvement in fuelling extremist elements such as Fitna al-Khawarij and supporting terrorist networks in Balochistan.

General Chaudhry reaffirmed the Pakistan Armed Forces' commitment to defending the country's sovereignty. “The task that has been entrusted to the Pakistan Armed Forces by the people and the state is to defend its territory, integrity and sovereignty."

"This is that honourable task that has been entrusted to us, and we will defend it at all costs,” he asserted.

To that end, last week, Pakistan's armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

The strikes, described by officials as "precise and proportionate", were carried out in response to India's continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and within Pakistan's territory, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at "terrorist targets".

Pakistan downed India's six fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to the ISPR, a total of 53 people, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.