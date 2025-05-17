Angelina Jolie marks BIG comeback to 2025 Cannes Film Festival after 14 years

Angelina Jolie turns heads as she graces the red carpet of the biggest film festival

Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie graced the red carpet of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

The Maleficent star made a jaw-dropping appearance at the biggest film festival wearing an elegant Brunello Cucinelli's embroidered ground length strapless nude gown.

She completed the glamorous look with a diamond necklace and matching earrings, with her blonde hair parted sideways.

On May 16, the 49-year-old attended the premiere of Ari Aster’s Eddington starring Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone.

After making a sparkly presence at the red carpet, the Maria actress appeared for the Festivals’s Chopard Trophy Awards ceremony.

Angelina was named ‘the godmother’ for the Trophée Chopard dinner, where she is going to give away the event's namesake award to talented actors Marie Colomb and Finn Bennett during the ceremony.

Brad Pitt’s ex-wife marked her last appearance at the Cannes Festival back in 2011, where she attended the premiere of the Tree of Life, with Pitt.

On the professional front, Jolie was last seen in film Maria, which was a biopic based on the life journey of influential opera singer Maria Callas.