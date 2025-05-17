PTI's Qureshi taken to hospital after heart pain

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, deputy head of PTI, speaks with the media in Islamabad on May 10, 2023. — Reuters

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi was transferred from Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology early Saturday after experiencing chest pain.

His lawyer confirmed that Qureshi felt discomfort following the Fajr prayer, prompting immediate medical attention.

The jail administration has notified Qureshi’s family about his condition and subsequent transfer, but the specifics of his ailment remain undisclosed.

A former foreign minister, Qureshi has been in custody since his arrest related to the May 9, 2023 unrest, which erupted following the detention of PTI founder Imran Khan. The unrest included multiple incidents of vandalism and violence throughout the country, leading to widespread public outcry and political turmoil.

The party has consistently maintained that its leaders are being subjected to political victimisation, while authorities allege their involvement in organising and inciting unlawful protests.

Zain Qureshi, the former foreign minister's son, also confirmed that his father felt unwell in the morning, following which, doctors present at the jail conducted an immediate examination.

"He was subsequently transferred to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. The doctors have decided to keep him under observation for a few more days. I request the nation to pray for his complete recovery."

Taking to her X, Qureshi's daughter Meher Bano wrote: "My brave baba is under observation in PIC. I would like to thank everyone for their concern. Please pray for him and all those who are under unjust incarceration."

In July 2024, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore indicted Qureshi in a case concerning the alleged attack and arson at the Shadman police station. This case was registered by the Shadman police.

Qureshi was also transferred from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore during the same month.

The transfer was reportedly made at the request of law enforcement, who cited logistical difficulties in the frequent transportation of the jailed former minister between the two cities for court appearances.

These developments followed an earlier indictment in November of the previous year, where Qureshi and other senior PTI leaders were charged by a Lahore ATC in connection with multiple cases stemming from the May 9 riots.

Qureshi has pleaded not guilty to all charges.