PM Shehbaz urges India to sit for talks on Kashmir for lasting peace

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses ceremony related to Youm-e-Tashakur in Islamabad, May 16, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called on India to engage in meaningful dialogue with Pakistan for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, emphasising that sustainable peace in South Asia is not possible without addressing the long-standing issues.

The premier made these remarks while addressing a ceremony held at Pakistan Monument, Islamabad to observe Youm-e-Tashakur to pay tribute to the valiant armed forces and the resilient people of Pakistan.

Pakistan armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos" and targeted several Indian military strikes across multiple regions.

The strikes, described by officials as "precise and proportionate", were carried out in response to India's continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and within Pakistan's territory, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at "terrorist targets".

Pakistan downed its six fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.

Today’s ceremony was held to commemorate the historic victory of Marka-e-Haq and attended by PM Shehbaz, armed forces chiefs, and other civil and military leaders. It began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, opening speeches, and national songs.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said Youm-e-Tashakur was a unique moment in the history as the nation celebrated the success of Pakistan’s armed forces against India. "This moment came after a heart-breaking incident faced by Pakistan 50 years ago in 1971," he added.

The prime minister said during Marka-e-Haq, millions of Pakistanis were praying for the success of the brave officers and personnel of Pakistan navy, air force, and army so that the enemy could never cast an evil eye towards Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan wanted to live as a peaceful neighbour, adding it was up to India and Pakistan to become peaceful neighbours or act otherwise.

Pakistan and India fought three wars but achieved nothing, he said adding, “We should talk about Kashmir issue, trade and terrorism.”

He recounted that Pakistan lost 90,000 of its people in the war against terrorism besides enduring economic losses worth $150 billion. He noted India had unleashed baseless propaganda against Pakistan about the Pahalgam incident.

The prime minister further said that India rejected the offer made to it for an investigation at an international level about the Pahalgam incident and attacked Pakistan and martyred children, youth and mothers.

"The enemy attacked inside Pakistan and in response Pakistan shot down six planes of India including MIG and Rafale planes and smashed the enemy’s desire to impose regional hegemony," he continued.

He said during the midnight of May 9 and 10, India fired missiles in different areas of Pakistan, adding after getting his approval, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir responded with an attack on the air bases and military infrastructure of India.

During the whole situation, the military leadership was in contact with him, he recalled. In a few hours, Pakistan gave a befitting response to India which was a surprise for friends and foes alike, he added.

He said after the successful attack of Pakistan on India, the army chief went ahead to accept ceasefire offer made by India.

"India spent billions of dollars to stockpile weapons to impose its regional hegemony and was confident about its superiority in the battlefield but Pakistan crushed its false vanity," he remarked.

PM Shehbaz also said during the whole situation, the nation from Peshawar to Karachi was united and stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.

“Now we have to achieve great status among the comity of the nations. Now the nation will have to make economic progress by utilising the resources available. Pakistan is endowed with immense talent and human resources,” he stressed.

He thanked the brotherly and friendly countries including United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United States for supporting Pakistan.

He also thanked US President Donald Trump for his efforts to restore peace in the region.

He said Pakistan could not have successfully defended itself without the professional expertise and preparedness of the armed forces.

PM visits martyred squadron leader’s residence

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz visited the residence of martyred Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf, who was martyred during the recent Maarka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) against India.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, COAS Munir and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar accompanied the prime minister.

He offered condolences to the father and other family members of martyred PAF officer. He offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks in Jannah.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf, who embraced martyred during Operation Bunyan-im-Marsoos against India, for condolence in Rawalpindi, May 16, 2025. — PID

PM Shehbaz also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for their strength to bear the loss. The prime minister paid tribute to the martyr’s services for the country and his sacrifice while defending the homeland.

He also visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi and inquired about the health of soldiers and civilians injured during the conflict.

The premier appreciated the unparalleled bravery, determination and sense of duty shown by the injured soldiers during Marka-e-Haq.

He said the way the armed forces and the entire nation fought this war is truly unprecedented.