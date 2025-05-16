Important for fragile Pakistan-India ceasefire to hold: UK's Lammy

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy (left) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar meet in Islamabad on May 16, 2025. — Foreign Office

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has described the ceasefire between India and Pakistan as a highly welcome development, while cautioning that the situation remains fragile.

He said the UK is engaging with international partners to help sustain the agreement.

Lammy, who is currently visiting Pakistan, is holding talks with the country’s leadership on a range of matters, including the recent hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Speaking to Geo News by phone from Islamabad, Lammy confirmed that he has already met representatives of the Pakistani government as part of his diplomatic engagements.

When asked by Geo News about India’s arrogant attacks on Pakistan without producing any evidence of Islamabad's involvement in the Pahalgam attacks, the foreign secretary said: "We made it clear that terrorist attacks in Pahalgam were horrific. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of those who suffered in these attacks. The UK government has been condemning terrorism in all forms, in no uncertain terms. I offered my condolences.”

The UK foreign secretary said he had discussed the issue of terrorism in Pakistan. He said: “Here in Pakistan, we have discussed this. Pakistan too has been subject to terrorism in the recent past. The focus has been to de-escalate and build a horizon where there is confidence between the two countries. We have to bear down on terrorist threats and ensure that militancy doesn’t go on.”

Answering a question, he said the UK was friends with both countries. "We have deep relations with both sides. We are working with our other partners."

The foreign secretary confirmed that the Indian government has not shared any evidence with the UK on the allegations it made against Pakistan but without providing any evidence.

MP Lammy said: “I wouldn’t expect India to share its matters of national security with me. What we are here to do is to ensure support to friends to maintain an enduring ceasefire whilst recognising that terrorism has to be dealt with. There are concerns that there are groups here engaged in causing harm. This all began with the horrendous terrorism threat.”

He said the leadership of both countries was “impressive” and showed statesmanship in de-escalating tensions and agreeing to a ceasefire.

He said: "It’s important that this ceasefire holds. It's fragile. My visit is about this and other matters. I am the first foreign secretary to come here in four years. I will be speaking about important links and friendships between our two countries, trade and cultural exchange and the support we give to Pakistan on many issues."

Lammy recognised that the Pakistan-India tensions had a direct bearing on the Indian and Pakistani communities in the UK. However, he appreciated the role of these communities and the local governments in dealing with it.

He said: “There was anxiety and concerns but we have communities living side by side in the UK. We have seen troubling images coming to the UK from India and Pakistan but these communities acted responsibly.”

He revealed that the concerns were so serious with British-Pakistanis that the British High Commission staff received over 2,000 calls from people who were worried about Pakistan-India tensions. Staff in India and Pakistan have been providing support to the Britons by arranging more flights.