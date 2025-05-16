Michael J. Fox makes big announcement about acting career

Michael J. Fox has recently decided to make a comeback to acting for upcoming Shrinking season 3.

The Back to the Future actor has joined the cast of the hit Apple TV+ series for the comedy's third season. He will appear as a guest star in an undisclosed role alongside Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

Fox’s new series will mark his first on-camera appearance since his retirement from acting in 2020.

It is pertinent to mention that Fox previously worked with Shrinking co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence on Spin City, released in 1996.

Although Fox stepped back from acting in 2020, the actor admitted he remained open to the possibility of a comeback for the right project.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2024, the actor stated, “If someone offers me a part and I do it and I have a good time, great.”

He told the outlet, “I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges, if I could figure it out.”

For those unversed, Fox was first diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991 and went public with the news in 1998.

Meanwhile, the actor earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Joe Biden earlier this year.