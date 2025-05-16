Yalghar Hai, a new national song released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), hails the bravery of Pakistan's military and the unity of the nation amid recent challenging times.

Hussnain Ali Paracha wrote and performed the anthem, which was posted on ISPR's social media accounts with an impassioned message, urging the country to honour its spirit of patriotism and resiliency.

Fighting broke out last week between India and Pakistan after New Delhi launched unprovoked attacks inside Pakistan, martyring more than 50, including armed forces personnel.

In response, Pakistan downed five Indian fighter jets, damaged its missile defence system, as well as shot down several drones. Islamabad also launched Operation Bunyan-um-Marsos to hit targets in India precisely.

The ISPR describes Yalghar Hai as a celebration of the armed forces’ bravery, unity, and triumph. The song highlights the selfless dedication and unwavering resolve of every soldier standing guard for the motherland.

The anthem serves not only as a musical tribute but also as a symbol of national pride and collective strength.

With deeply evocative lyrics and moving visuals, Yalghar Hai aims to ignite a sense of honour and inspiration in the hearts of Pakistanis across the globe.