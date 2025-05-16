Youm-e-Tashakur being marked to salute armed forces’ triumph against India

Large number of students and teachers including Vice Chancellors and Deans of various public and private universities of city are celebrating the remarkable success of Pakistan's Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, organized by Sindh Higher Education Commission, held at Clifton Seaview Beach road in Karachi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. — PPI

Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) is being observed across the country today to commemorate the historic victory of Marka-e-Haq and to pay tribute to the valiant armed forces and the resilient people of Pakistan.

The day began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and special prayers in mosques across the nation. A 31-gun salute was presented in the federal capital, while a 21-gun salute was held in the provincial capitals to mark the occasion.

Change of guard ceremonies will be held at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held in both federal and provincial capitals.

Floral wreaths will be laid at Yadgaar-e-Shuhada, and families of the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos will be visited to honour their sacrifices.

The main ceremony will take place tonight at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attending as the chief guest. The Chief of Army Staff and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee will also be present.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq will be observed every year on 10 May to commemorate the remarkable success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos in repelling Indian aggression.

He said that Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq would be marked annually with great enthusiasm and a renewed spirit of national unity.

“The professional capabilities of our brave forces have made the nation proud,” the prime minister said.

He also declared that Friday, 16 May 2025, will be observed as Youm-e-Tashakur — a day to pay tribute to the armed forces for their significant achievements on the defence front and to bow before Allah in gratitude.

The premier said that special prayers will be offered across the country, continuing the spirit of thanksgiving and seeking blessings for Pakistan’s peace and progress.