Kate Middleton key role to ease tension between King, Harry explained 

Princess Kate is said to be the only senior royal who could play a key role in easing tensions between Prince Harry and King Charles.
For the unversed, the Princess of Wales shared a pleasant relationship with the Duke of Sussex before his royal exit in 2020.
Notably, the Waleses and the Sussexes were known as the 'Fab Four' before their relationships took a shocking turn of events after Harry's bombshell memoir Spare and Meghan Markle's brutal digs at royals in the Netflix show.
In recent times, several sources claimed that Catherine would like to play the role of a "peacemaker," especially aiming to make peace between her husband Prince William and Harry.
Following her difficult cancer journey, the future Queen reflected on the importance of family and cherished moments with loved ones which are often taken for granted.
Royal fans who wish to see Harry reunited with King Charles are calling for Princess Kate to act as a peacemaker in the growing rift, especially after the Duke warned about the bitter consequences of his BBC interview.
For the unversed, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father opened up about reconciliation with his family after a major legal setback.
However, Charlotte Griffiths claimed that Harry's move to publicly extend the olive branch would lead to further estrangement from his father.
The royal commentator criticised the Duke of Sussex's approach to family reconciliation through media appearances.
In conversation with GB, she said, "It was an absolutely foolish thing to say, it would have really upset the King and everyone at the Palace."
"It's the surest way to not speak to his father again," the royal expert gave heartbreaking news to Harry.
Prince William, Princess Kate step out with George, Charlotte and Louis for key royal event
King Charles to deliver victory message as Harry continues to express concerns over defeat
Hollywood star Ana de Armas makes surprising confession about English language
Prince William takes crucial step with 'renewed urgency' against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Late 'Star Wars' icon Carrie Fisher honoured by daughter with a touching tribute
Selena Gomez stirs debate with latest move after Benny Blanco sparked cheating rumours