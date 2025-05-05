Kate Middleton key role to ease tension between King, Harry explained

Princess Kate is said to be the only senior royal who could play a key role in easing tensions between Prince Harry and King Charles.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales shared a pleasant relationship with the Duke of Sussex before his royal exit in 2020.

Notably, the Waleses and the Sussexes were known as the 'Fab Four' before their relationships took a shocking turn of events after Harry's bombshell memoir Spare and Meghan Markle's brutal digs at royals in the Netflix show.

In recent times, several sources claimed that Catherine would like to play the role of a "peacemaker," especially aiming to make peace between her husband Prince William and Harry.

Following her difficult cancer journey, the future Queen reflected on the importance of family and cherished moments with loved ones which are often taken for granted.

Royal fans who wish to see Harry reunited with King Charles are calling for Princess Kate to act as a peacemaker in the growing rift, especially after the Duke warned about the bitter consequences of his BBC interview.

For the unversed, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father opened up about reconciliation with his family after a major legal setback.

However, Charlotte Griffiths claimed that Harry's move to publicly extend the olive branch would lead to further estrangement from his father.

The royal commentator criticised the Duke of Sussex's approach to family reconciliation through media appearances.

In conversation with GB, she said, "It was an absolutely foolish thing to say, it would have really upset the King and everyone at the Palace."

"It's the surest way to not speak to his father again," the royal expert gave heartbreaking news to Harry.