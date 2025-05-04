Kim Kardashian shares rare insights into Met Gala 2025 preparations

Kim Kardashian shows off exciting preparations ahead of Met Gala 2025

Kim Kardashian takes her Met Gala look very seriously as she takes a few days to get into the spirit for the fashion event.

The 44-year-old media personality took to Instagram on Friday, May 2nd, and gave fans a glimpse of her special beauty routine for the star-studded gala on Monday.

Sharing a picture with her cosmetic dermatologist, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, “A must before the Met! @simonourianmd1.”

In the special shout out for the doctor, Kardashian called him “Simply the best.”

The reality star has been a regular at the fashion fundraising event since 2013. During last year’s event, Kardashian headed to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a waist-cinching waist-cinching, silver Maison Margiela Couture gown and a cosy grey cardigan wrapped around her shoulders.

“This is, like, the wildest night of my life in a garden and I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on and had to get to work,” Kardashian told Vogue about her look. “And my hair is all messed up!”

The look was deliberately made to look messy to match last year’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and a “Garden of Time” dress code.

This year’s theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” with a dress code “Tailored for You.”