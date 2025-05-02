Two women among four dead in separate road accidents across Karachi

A torched truck after a traffic accident in Karachi on February 18, 2025. — PPI

KARACHI: At least four people, including two women, died and several others sustained injuries in separate road accidents across the city on Friday, according to police and rescue officials.

In the first incident, a speeding water tanker struck a motorcycle at Korangi Crossing, killing a woman and injuring another person. The tragedy sparked public outrage, with residents setting the tanker ablaze before police could intervene.

Elsewhere, a passenger bus overturned near the Samundari Baba shrine in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, claiming three lives. At least eight injured passengers were transported to a nearby hospital, with rescue operations still ongoing at the time of reporting.

On Quaidabad Bridge, a motorcyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a truck. According to police, the truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

The latest spate of road accidents highlights growing concerns over traffic safety and the regulation of heavy vehicles in Karachi.

The city has witnessed a sharp rise in fatal accidents involving buses, trucks, and dumpers this year.

The repeated tragedies have triggered public outrage, often resulting in spontaneous protests and arson. Earlier this month, dumper trucks were set ablaze in North Karachi after one such vehicle crushed two motorcyclists.

On April 13, a similar act of public anger was witnessed in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where a vehicle involved in a deadly crash was burned by a mob. Police later arrested the driver and multiple individuals for arson and related offences.