Ben Affleck takes burden off his chest sharing his 'biggest' regret in life

Ben Affleck has done a lot of things in the public eye, but he regrets doing one thing in life.

The Hollywood star who is busy promoting his new film The Accountant 2 made the bombshell claim about it.

During his appearance on Complex's Goat Talk Tuesday, April 29, the 52-year-old with his costar Jon Bernthal was asked about any tattoo that he later wished he didn’t get.

It was expected that the Batman star's response would be about the famous phoenix back tattoo, but it was related to some other one.

Jennifer Garner's ex shared that the worst ink he ever had is 'no longer visible on his body'.

"I have a ton of cover-ups, you know?" said the American actor.

However, he explained what the tattoo was and at what age did he get it.

"I was 16 or something," mentioned Affleck before saying that it was 'barbed wire thing' on his upper arm.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker right away admitted that 'it was terrible' so he changed his mind and started 'the process' to cover it up.

For the unversed, the Gone Girl alum is not new to the whole tattoo scene. He has had many other tattoos including one which was dedicated to Jennifer Lopez.