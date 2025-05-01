Justice is God’s domain, judges rule by documents: Justice Mandokhail

Supreme Court Judge Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail addressing an event related to Labour Day in Islamabad on May 1, 2025. — Screengrab/YouTube/Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail on Wednesday said that judges only decide cases based on the evidence that is put in front of them, while it is God who can dispense true justice.

Justice Mandokhail said that everyone has equal rights under the Constitution and that no one can be coerced to work against his will.

He said this speaking at a high-level national conference with the theme 'Workers and Employers in 2025: Navigating Change with Harmony' in Islamabad.

The event was organised by the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Pakistan, marking the International Labour Day on Thursday.

The top court justice said judges had taken an oath to protect the rights of the entire nation as enshrined in the Constitution.

Reflecting on his responsibilities as a judge, he said: “The question is whether we are doing justice to our duties. Am I fulfilling my role as a judge properly? You are given the title of labour and I am given judge; it is not a personal achievement that I am holding this position.”

Justice Mandokhail said he had intended to read a prepared speech but chose instead to speak from the heart and the Constitution. “You've often heard that judges do not speak, they write — but today, I want to talk openly,” he added.

He expressed concern over whether he was truly upholding his oath and asked for divine guidance to remain faithful to it. “Justice is in the hands of Allah. We only decide cases based on the evidence and documents in front of us. A party may claim a right, but I can only rule based on what is submitted before me.”

Highlighting the struggles of workers in his home province, where mining is a major occupation, Justice Mandokhail called for better legislation to protect labourers and stated that “no worker is anyone’s slave”.

He expressed deep concern over the absence of institutional safeguards for mine workers and called for legal and administrative reforms to ensure their protection and welfare.

He further stated that judges must make decisions free of pressure, fear, or greed. “On behalf of myself and my fellow judges, I assure you we will uphold justice and protect constitutional rights.”

“A judge must follow the law, but justice is not limited to the courts. Every individual is responsible for ensuring justice in their actions,” he said.

Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court praised Pakistan’s legislative framework for labour rights, saying the country has a long-standing tradition of progressive labour laws, starting with the Industrial Relations Ordinance of 1969. “Pakistan has signed nearly all 48 international treaties relating to labour rights,” he added.

Also addressing the event, NIRC Chairman Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui reiterated the institution's commitment to protecting workers' rights. He said the NIRC aims to keep the wheels of industry running, ensuring livelihoods for labourers.

Appointed in December 2024, Siddiqui said his primary goal is to bring together workers and employers. “We decided to organise this conference to create a platform for dialogue. I am pleased that today, both workers and employers are sitting at the same table.”