Pakistan Army stages military exercises as tensions with India escalate

Pakistan Army on Thursday carried out full-scale war exercises, showcasing advanced military capabilities in accordance with strategic combat planning, security sources said.
The drills featured live demonstrations of modern weapon systems and battlefield tactics, with both officers and troops exhibiting high levels of professionalism and preparedness.
According to security sources, the aim of the exercises is to ensure a powerful and decisive response to any hostile act.
The exercises come a day after Pakistani forces destroyed an Indian checkpost in response to unprovoked small-arms fire from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kiani and Mandal sectors.
Pakistan’s retaliatory fire neutralised the threat and silenced enemy bunkers, including the Chakputra post in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), security officials said.
The military activity follows the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, IIOJK, in which 26 tourists were killed. India blamed Pakistan for the assault without presenting evidence, triggering a series of retaliatory diplomatic and strategic actions from both sides.
New Delhi suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, revoked visas of Pakistanis, and closed Wagah-Attari border crossing, among other measures.
Islamabad, in response, ordered the expulsion of Indian diplomats and military advisers, cancelling visas for Indian nationals, with the exception of Sikh pilgrims, and closing the main border crossing from its side.
Pakistan also denies its involvement in the attack and offered to take part in a credible and transparent investigation.
The security sources emphasised that the Pakistan Army is always ready to give a befitting reply to any aggression by the enemy.
