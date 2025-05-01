A collage showing President Asif Ali Zardari (left) and PM Shehbaz Sharif. — APP/Geo News/File

ISLAMABAD: In their message on the occasion of the International Labour Day being observed today (Thursday), President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have stressed on skill development while paying homage to the workers for the role they play in the country's development and progress.

"In today's rapidly changing world, the key to securing a brighter future for our youth and workers lies in their skill development," said President Zardari while highlighting the contributions, struggles, and sacrifices of working men and women who had played an important role in the development of the country.

Stressing the need to equip the workers and youth with modern skills to meet the challenges of an ever-changing job market, the president further urged the governments, private enterprises, educational institutions, and civil society to collaborate in creating a comprehensive ecosystem for the skill development of labour.

"This day reminds us of the historic struggle waged by workers around the world for their rights and dignity. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to their empowerment, fair wages, safe working conditions, and social protection," he noted.

President Zardari, while underscoring that labourers and working classes were the driving force of their economy and national development, credited the labourers for moving the economy forward.

"It is our workers who sustain our manufacturing industries, agriculture, small and medium enterprises, government and other public sectors. Our workers are our pride, and we owe our national development to their hard work and contributions," he said.

The president also urged employers, trade unions, civil society, and the public sector to join hands in creating a just labour ecosystem and work for the welfare and uplift of workers.

"Let us honour our workers through meaningful policies, inclusive development, and a culture that respects labour in all its forms," he emphasised.

'Access to dignity, safety, opportunity'

Meanwhile, in a similar statement, PM Shehbaz Pakistan's unwavering commitment to promoting safe, healthy, and dignified conditions for its workers while terming them the real driving force behind our nation’s growth and resilience.

The protection of fundamental labour rights is enshrined in our Constitution and fully aligns with the International Labour Organisation's (ILO) core conventions, to which Pakistan is a responsible signatory.

In pursuit of these ideals, he said, Pakistan had taken significant legislative and administrative reforms to further strengthen workers' protections.

"We have ratified key international labour conventions, including the 2014 Protocol to the Forced Labour Convention and the Maritime Labour Convention while advancing new commitments on occupational safety and health."

He highlighted that for the first time, every worker in Pakistan benefits from a National Occupational Safety and Health Profile, ensuring safer, healthier workplaces across the country.

"Our government has taken important steps to broaden the coverage and impact of institutions such as the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), ensuring that the fruits of our labour protections are shared more equitably across all segments of the workforce," the prime minister added.

Through digitisation and labour law reforms, he said the government was building a future where every worker had access to dignity, safety, and opportunity.

He said at the same time, skill development initiatives, particularly through the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs), are being expanded, with a special focus on empowering youth and women with demand-driven vocational training.

"On this important day, I urge all stakeholders, including employers, workers, civil society, and government to join hands in building a culture that respects labour, upholds their rights, and creates opportunities of decent work for all," he added.