Ben Affleck opens up about best day after ‘the birth of my children’

Ben Affleck gets candid about one of his most cherished memories

Ben Affleck found himself as happy as he could be, in the company of Tom Brady on a memorable day.

The 52-year-old actor revealed that aside from his children’s birth, he has only been that happy on that one day with the football star when he got to “run routes” with him.

During his appearance at the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, on Wednesday, April 30th, the Gone Girl star shed light on a rare event in his life.

Affleck recalled that he was “on vacation” at the same location as the athlete who played for his hometown team, New England, and Brady told him that he needed “someone to play catch with.”

“How many completions did we get? What were you running? What kind of routes are you running?” the former Philadelphia Eagles centre asked.

“I won't lie to you. I don't know if they have a name. I'm sure I disgraced every receiver that's ever run around. But to this day, aside from the birth of my children, that was the greatest day," Affleck responded, who shares three children, Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 13 — with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

“I was like [thinking] how much I was helping him,” Affleck recalled. “I think he was like, ‘I'm gonna f—--- blow this dude out of the car. And we literally got down there. And at first he's like, ‘Okay, go out here, turn around, turn around.’”

The Good Will Hunting star jokingly remembered that he was quickly humbled by the speed of the NFL star.

Gushing about the moment he got to learn from the athlete, Affleck added, “It was like the nicest thing anyone's ever done for me, and I lived a full life of dreams. Right in that whatever hour of playing catch.”