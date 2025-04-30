Buckingham Palace honours Sophie after William, Kate anniversary 'snub'

Royal family pays tribute to King Charles' 'secret weapon,' Duchess Sophie, after skipping the celebration of Prince William and Princess Kate's 14th wedding anniversary.

On April 30, Buckingham Palace honoured the Duchess of Edinburgh by sharing her recent royal activity details on the royal family's official Instagram account.

For the unversed, Sophie, who is the patron of DEBRA UK, sent her good wishes to Graeme and the swim team taking part in an event to raise funds for people suffering from Epidermolysis bullosa EB, a rare medical condition.

In her meaningful message, the mother-of-two said, "Wishing Graeme and the swim team the very best of luck on their epic endeavour as they set out across the Channel (and back!) to raise vital funds for those living with EB."

"I have seen how truly debilitating EB is and know the difference in the work that DEBRA UK makes for the EB community. Thank you to everyone who is supporting this amazing challenge. Good luck to you all as you set off today," she stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the King's office shared the first post on social media after Prince William and Princess Kate's special day, their wedding anniversary.

Several fans of Waleses raised their concerns after King Charles and Queen Camilla did not mark the Prince and Princess of Wales on a public platform.