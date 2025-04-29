Pakistan urges UK to take legal action against violent Indian protestors

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Dr Muhammad Faisal addresses press conference in London, April 29, 2025. — Reporter

LONDON: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Muhammad Faisal, has called on British authorities to prosecute Ankit Love and other protestors involved in violent and threatening actions during recent demonstrations outside the Pakistan High Commission.

Addressing a press conference in London, Faisal hopes that those arrested and charged would be dealt in accordance with the relevant British laws.

As tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi rise in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, Pakistani and Indian diaspora protesters came face to face and staged protests outside the missions of both countries in central London, over the weekend.

“Early morning on Sunday, 27th April, at approximately 5:18pm, a miscreant who the British law enforcement agencies later identified, as Ankit Love — a man in his early forties, attacked the premises of the High Commission of Pakistan, 34-36 Lowndes Square, London," he said.

Ankit, pelted stones and saffron colour at the outer wall of the building, smashing several window-panes and leaving a saffron-coloured stain on the nameplate of the High Commission and the main wall, he added.

“Our on-duty staff immediately informed the Metropolitan Police, which swiftly reached the crime scene and apprehended the suspect, shortly after the incident, the high commissioner noted.

According to Dr Faisal, the attack came in the wake of violent and unruly protest outside the High Commission on Friday, 25 April 2025, involving members of the Indian/British Indian community, who were chanting anti-Pakistan and anti-Muslim slogans.

"Several protestors — some wearing saffron garments, commonly associated with Hindutva extremist groups and waving Indian flags — engaged in a very hostile behaviour. They hurled racist and Islamophobic abuses at officials of the High Commission, as well as, Metropolitan Police officers, leading to multiple arrests, following altercations with British law enforcement officials,” he added.

Dr Faisal said his office was in continuous touch with the Metropolitan Police to seek full details of Ankit as his nationality has yet to be revealed by the authorities.

“We expect that the British law enforcement agencies would prosecute Ankit, as well as, the raucous protesters detained on Friday, in accordance with the relevant British laws. Regrettably, this is not the first incident where the High Commission of Pakistan or our Consulates in the United Kingdom have been attacked.

“We have reiterated our request to the UK authorities to urgently enhance the security measures, to ensure the safety and integrity of our diplomatic missions and the protection of our diplomatic staff. We expect the host authorities to uphold their responsibilities under the Vienna Convention to ensure the safety and dignity of diplomatic missions,” he concluded.