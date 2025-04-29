Sindh sizzles under heatwave; rain possible in early May

Youngsters jumping and bathing in Rice Canal to get relief from sizzling hot weather in Larkana, April 18, 2025. — APP

KARACHI: Several parts of Sindh continued to endure intense heat on Tuesday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warning that the hot and humid conditions are expected to persist over the coming days.

According to the PMD, temperatures in Karachi and other cities across the province will remain significantly above normal, while strong winds are likely to blow intermittently today and tomorrow, further compounding the discomfort.

The department added that a new westerly weather system is likely to enter the upper regions of the country on May 1. The system, expected to linger until May 5, could bring rainfall to parts of the country and may also impact Sindh, offering some relief in isolated areas.

According to the PMD, under the influence of the westerly system, there is a possibility of rainfall in the upper regions of the country. Some parts of Sindh could also experience light to moderate rain between May 2 and 3.

Earlier, the PMD had already issued a heatwave alert, warning that a high-pressure system developing over most parts of the country would cause temperatures to rise significantly above normal levels.

Daytime temperatures in Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan are expected to remain 5–7 degrees Celsius above normal until at least May 1, while in central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan, temperatures will stay 4–6°C above normal.

A welcome relief is expected with the arrival of a new weather system around April 30, which could bring rain, wind, and thunderstorms to parts of AJK, Islamabad, the Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper KP, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PMD has urged citizens to avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours and to remain hydrated, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, women, and the elderly.

Growers have also been advised to plan their wheat harvesting and protect their livestock, considering the prevailing and upcoming weather conditions.