Rihanna shares hilarious hack for getting her kids to stop 'ignoring' her

Rihanna recently praised her partner A$AP Rocky for his parenting skills

Rihanna just proved that even superstar moms have to get creative to get their kids’ attention.

On Sunday, April 27, the pop star posted a hilarious Instagram Story showing herself with a banana filter, joking, “Since my kids love bananas so much but wanna ignore me.”

She paired the clip with H.E.R’s song Focus, making it clear she was trying to capture the attention of her sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 20 months.

While Rihanna usually keeps her boys out of the spotlight, she recently opened up about them in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

She revealed that RZA is “so magical,” with a love for music, melody, books, and anything water-related, adding that he’s “an empath.” As for Riot, she described him as “just hilarious,” sharing that he already loves to “sing” just like his mom.

The Fenty Beauty founder also praised her partner A$AP Rocky for his parenting skills, calling him “the greatest thing” and admitting their boys sometimes prefer him.

“I’m annoyed because my sons sometimes just live for him more than they live for me,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Did you know who cooked you? Do you know who pushed you out?’”

Earlier this year, Rihanna also reflected on motherhood, sharing intimate delivery room photos on International Women’s Day. “By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles!” she captioned the post.