PTI wants govt to convene APC on Indian threats

This combination of pictures shows PTI leaders Barrister Ali Zafar (left) and Leader of Opposition in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz. — X/Facebook/@SyedAliZafar1/ Shibli Faraz PTI Fans Movement/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — the main opposition party in the country — on Monday called on the federal government to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) in the backdrop of recent threats issued by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government, sending a strong message of political unity on national issues.

Speaking about the Pahalgam attack in the Senate session today, PTI Senator Barrister Syed Ali Zafar said: “People know the script of Modi's drama very well.” He said that the Indian government could not suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) unilaterally.

Terming the Indian allegations on Pakistan in connection with the Pahalgam attack, wherein 26 people were killed, “baseless”, the PTI leader said that PM Modi was leading India towards destruction.

The April 22 attack claimed the lives of 26 people — including one Nepali national — and India's government blames Pakistan for the attack, a claim that Islamabad vehemently denied and also termed as a "false flag operation".

“If the Modi-led government diverts even a drop of Pakistan's water, it will be considered as an enemy attack,” warned the PTI leader.

His remarks come in response to India's unilateral decision to suspend the six-decade-old Indus Waters Treaty and also taking other steps against Pakistan in the aftermath of an attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

For his part, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Senator Shibli Faraz said: "We are united when it comes to defending Pakistan."

Taking the floor, Faraz emphasised national unity and said that the country was grappling with both internal and external issues.

Berating New Delhi, the PTI leader said that India has made every effort to break Pakistan and continues to build an anti-Pakistan narrative.

He said that they could not take the water threat by India as a “political statement” and termed the move as an act of war.

The PTI leader said that the enemy planning a lethal attack on Pakistan.

Earlier, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the international community has rejected India's false claims and propaganda against Pakistan following the Pahalgam incident.

"The world did not support India's stance or its fabrications. Their propaganda has been exposed," he said while speaking on the Senate floor.

He maintained that India hastily blamed Pakistan without any credible evidence, noting that the FIR for the attack was registered immediately and accusations were leveled even before any investigation.

He questioned how attackers could cross the heavily fenced Line of Control (LoC) and pointed out that India’s investigative agency was only tasked to trace the culprits after blame had already been levelled. "It appears the FIR was lodged first and the incident happened later," Siddiqui remarked.

Senator Irfan castigated India for unilaterally withdrawing from the Indus Waters Treaty, saying that it is an internationally recognised agreement backed by the World Bank.

"No country can unilaterally withdraw from the treaty. You cannot turn Pakistan into Karbala by cutting off its water," he warned.