Pete Davidson discourages use of social media: 'I can't imagine...'

Pete Davidson does not have any social media account on any platform

Pete Davidson has shared his stance on the online world and how it has ruined people’s lives.

The 31-year-old actor does not have any social media account himself. He believes that even though the modern society is tough, the online world has worsened the situation.

In a recent interview, the Saturday Night Live famed gave his two cents saying, "As far as young dudes, I'm having a tough time in today's society.

“I can't imagine growing up with a device, a phone or a computer that just makes you miserable all day and tricks you into thinking you have to go on it all day.”

Davidson explains that internet is the real 'devil' in today’s world.

He told PEOPLE, "I just think social media and the internet in general is the devil — and I just think there's going to be new studies in the next five, 10, 20 years of how it ruined, you know, the future of humans."

Therefore, he discouraged the use of social media and urged people to communicate and interact with others face to face.

"I promise you it's so worth it to talk to a human and see that there is goodness in the world”, Pete added.