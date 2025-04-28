PM Shehbaz convenes CCI huddle on canal issue today

A delegation of PPP led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets PM Shehbaz Sharif on April 24, 2025. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) today (Monday) at the request of Sindh government, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said.

The meeting, initially scheduled for May 2, has been brought forward following the Sindh government’s request.

In a statement, Memon confirmed that the meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz, is set to take place this evening in Islamabad.

He further revealed that the key issue of canal projects will be discussed, and a decision is expected to be made today regarding the matter.

Memon, while speaking on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan," highlighted the impact of the ongoing protests in Sindh, which have caused severe traffic disruptions and affected trade across the province.

"The transport of goods had stopped, which harmed both businesses and farmers, as goods could not be transported to other provinces," he said.

Despite several organisations stating they would not call off their protests until a decision was made at the CCI meeting, Memon expressed gratitude towards the federal government for considering their appeal and advancing the meeting.

He added that the government believes in dialogue and hoped that the protests would end once the CCI meeting reaches a conclusion.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, along with other officials, will represent the province at the CCI meeting today.



Contentious project and sit-ins

The Cholistan Canals issue, over the past few weeks, has emerged as a key point of contention between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government and the PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government in the Centre.

The federal government plans to construct six canals on the Indus River to irrigate the Cholistan desert — a project that was rejected by its main ally PPP, and other Sindh nationalist parties.

According to government sources, the estimated cost of the Cholistan canal and system is Rs211.4 billion and through the project, thousands of acres of barren land can be used for agricultural purposes and 400,000 acres of land can be brought under cultivation.

Almost all political and religious parties, nationalist groups and civil society organisations along with lawyers are currently staging widespread rallies and sit-ins across Sindh against the controversial plan.

Last week, owing to strong opposition from the PPP with CM Shah even warning that they held the ability to topple the federal government if their concerns were not addressed on the issue, PM Shehbaz met Bilawal and assured that no new canals would be constructed unless a consensus was reached in the CCI.

Despite the premier's assurance, sit-in at Khairpur Baberlo bypass against the controversial canal project entered its 11th day on Monday — leaving traffic between Sindh and Punjab suspended — while the protest at Mangrio Pump near Daharki on the National Highway has continued into its 9th consecutive day.

The ongoing blockade has severely impacted the transportation of essential goods, including petrol and food items, as trucks and trailers remain stranded. This has also led to increased difficulties for commuters and transporters.

Drivers of heavy containers stranded due to the protest have reported that their vehicle tires are deteriorating due to prolonged standing.



