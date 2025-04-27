Federal ministers address press conference in Islamabad, April 24, 2025. — PID

Pakistan has firmly rejected India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 tourists, castigating New Delhi for attempting to incite a "hydro war" without any evidence.

New Delhi has linked Islamabad to the attack without offering any evidence and took a flurry of punitive measures to downgrade ties including suspending Indus Waters Treaty, revoking visas of Pakistanis, closing Wagah-Attari border crossing among others.

Pakistan has responded in kind to India’s measures and warned of suspending Simla Agreement, besides closing its airspace for Indian flights. Islamabad has denied involvement in the attack and offered to take part in a credible and transparent investigation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while condemning the unfortunate attack, has offered to participate in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation into the incident.

Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said he believed that India would gain nothing by violating the Indus Waters Treaty since it has international guarantees.

The World Bank negotiated the Indus Waters Treaty, which India and Pakistan signed in 1960. By suspending the treaty, India could at some point restrict the flow of rivers into Pakistan, cutting off the country’s source of water for irrigation and human consumption, it was pointed out.

"Where will India take the water, it can neither turn it nor stop it," he added. The defence minister noted that India has not responded to Pakistan's offer to hold an international probe into the Pahalgam incident, saying that Islamabad is ready to participate in the transparent probe.

He said entire Pakistan is united with its armed forces and will give a strong response to Modi government just like we responded in Pulwama incident.

He cautioned that a conflict between two nuclear powers would pose a significant threat to regional and global peace.

However, “if things escalate, no one can stop us, he warned, adding, if Modi chooses to escalate tensions, we will chase him all the way home.”

He said that Modi is known for spreading false propaganda, repeating the same tactics used during Pulwama. However, Pakistan is strong enough to respond effectively.

Separately, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar briefed the foreign journalists on India's provocative measures, saying that Pakistan has the capacity to respond effectively to any Indian misadventure with full force and might, as has been demonstrated in the past.

“It seems to me the whole episode was done for one of the most valuable resources these days and that is water,” he said, condemning India’s unilateral action to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

He called the suspension of the treaty as an “immature and childish” act on the part of India.

He cited principles of public international law, saying “when there are two parties in a treaty and they agree with mutual consent… that treaty cannot be revoked, suspended and terminated unilaterally. It has to be done mutually.”

He warned that targeting Pakistan’s water, crucial for its agrarian economy, would be an “act of usurpation, an unfair and unjust measure.”

Tarar affirmed Pakistan’s stance, stating, “The prime minister and National Security Committee have made it very clear that any attempt to divert or stop water of Pakistan will be responded with full might and power.”

The minister cautioned India against misinterpreting Pakistan’s stance as weakness.

“Let me reiterate they should not at all take our words as weakness. Pakistan has always defended itself and will continue to do so,” he said, referring Pakistan’s response post-Pulwama.

Referring to Pulwama incident of February 2019, the minister said India has tested "our patience in the past and we passed it with flying colors and India was left to regret."

Mentioning the attack on Pakistani High Commission in London, Tarar said it is India's extremist ideology which prompts its people to attack our foreign missions. Tarar said India had pre-conceived notions about the Pahalgam incident, may be the purpose was to pin the blame on Pakistan.

He said all allegations by India against Pakistan make no sense. He said the Pahalgam area is more than 150km away from the Line of Control, and India has not provided any singly evidence to corroborate its arguments.

Dar briefs world

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to brief them on India’s unilateral actions and the regional situation, the Foreign Office said.

During his conversation with Lammy, Dar highlighted India’s baseless propaganda, false accusations, and its illegal move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty — a violation of international obligations.

He reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to defend its national interests while promoting peace and stability. Lammy stressed the need for de-escalation through dialogue, while Dar conveyed Pakistan’s readiness for an independent and transparent investigation.

In his call with Wang Yi, Dar expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support and rejected India’s unilateral measures and propaganda. Both leaders reaffirmed close coordination and their commitment to maintaining regional peace and stability.