US diplomat reaffirms commitment to strengthen economic ties during Karachi visit

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah meets with US Charge d Affaires Natalie Baker at CM House, Karachi, April 25, 2025. — Facebook/@SindhCMHouse

KARACHI: US Charge d Affaires Natalie Baker reiterated Washington’s resolve to deepen trade and investment ties with Pakistan during her visit to Karachi, emphasising the role of private sector and economic collaboration in driving shared growth and prosperity.

According to a statement issued by the US embassy on Friday, the diplomat visited Karachi from April 23 to 24 and met senior executives from leading Pakistani firms to discuss economic trends, investment opportunities, and strategies for enhancing commercial cooperation.

The dialogue focused on Pakistan’s ongoing engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), efforts to improve the business climate, and boosting regional trade connectivity.

“The United States values its economic partnership with Pakistan and sees strong business partnerships as key to building shared prosperity,” she said.

Baker also met Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other provincial officials to explore avenues for deeper economic collaboration. Their discussions touched on reciprocal trade, energy cooperation, and innovation in science and technology.

Additionally, during a meeting with the American Business Council, she engaged with representatives of US-linked companies to discuss the potential of Pakistan’s expanding tech sector.

“Pakistan’s growing tech sector shows how open, fair, and competitive markets can drive innovation, boost exports, and create jobs that benefit both our countries,” she added.

The visit highlighted new opportunities to expand US-Pakistan cooperation in trade, investment, and business — helping to grow exports, attract investment and create jobs that will make both countries stronger, safer, and more prosperous.