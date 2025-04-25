May 1 declared public holiday across Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has declared May 1 (Wednesday) a public holiday across the province in observance of International Labour Day.
According to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, all government and semi-government offices would remain closed on the day.
Meanwhile, educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, would also remain closed in observance of the holiday.
The world celebrates Labour Day — also known as May Day — every year on May 1 to express solidarity with the labourers and honour the rights of the working class.
The purpose of celebrating this day is to initiate steps for providing job protection to labourers and industrial workers against any exploitation.
BSF soldiers reportedly strayed across international border, Indian media reports
Dar urges India to share evidence of its allegations that Pakistan involved in attack
The account now displays a message stating it has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand
Sources indicate that positive progress may emerge from the meeting
APC will be held in Karachi on May 5 followed by a rally in Hyderabad on May 10
Such an attempt will be met with full force across the complete spectrum of national power, says NSC