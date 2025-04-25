May 1 declared public holiday across Sindh

Labourers are busy in their work at brick kilns, as International Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 every year on May 1, 2024. — APP

KARACHI: The Sindh government has declared May 1 (Wednesday) a public holiday across the province in observance of International Labour Day.

According to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, all government and semi-government offices would remain closed on the day.

Meanwhile, educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, would also remain closed in observance of the holiday.

The world celebrates Labour Day — also known as May Day — every year on May 1 to express solidarity with the labourers and honour the rights of the working class.

The purpose of celebrating this day is to initiate steps for providing job protection to labourers and industrial workers against any exploitation.