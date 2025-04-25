Registered Afghan refugees told to exit Pakistan by June 30 or face deportation

Trucks transporting Afghan nationals, who were expelled from Pakistan, are parked as refugees wait for registration at the Omari refugee camp in Mohmand Dara, Torkham border, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, April 15, 2025. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has set a June 30 deadline for the voluntary return of registered Afghan nationals, including those holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry confirmed.

"After this, he said that formal deportation procedures will begin. Afghan refugees were and remain our guests. They are being sent back with full dignity and respect,” he told Geo News.

He added that this is part of Pakistan’s One Document Policy, under which 857,157 undocumented individuals—most of them Afghan—have already been repatriated since the policy’s enforcement. Those wishing to return to Pakistan in the future must obtain visas, as per international norms.

The second phase of repatriation ended on March 31, covering Afghan Citizen Card holders. The current focus is on PoR holders, who have until the end of June.

Meanwhile, UNHCR’s spokesperson Qaisar Khan Afridi stressed — also in conversation with Geo News — that deportations must be voluntary, not forced.

“Among these refugees are former Afghan government officials, civil society activists, musicians, and educated professionals. Forcing them back would mean putting their lives at serious risk,” he said.

Afridi also highlighted that the UNHCR has received complaints of arrests in parts of Punjab, even involving some documented Afghan refugees.

However, Chaudhry categorically denied such incidents, stating that no such case has been officially reported and that previous allegations turned out to be fake news upon verification.

He clarified that Afghan refugees who fail to leave within the stated deadlines are not immediately deported, but are first notified, and then taken to refugee holding centres where they are provided food, shelter, security, medical aid and travel facility.

“This is a structured, humane process. There is no chaos. Our hospitality has always been there for Afghan citizens,” Chaudhry emphasised.

He also warned of external pressure and fraudulent practices, mentioning that fake Pakistani passports had been seized in Gulf, Saudi, and European countries, prompting Pakistan to tighten its internal controls.

"Just like Pakistanis follow immigration rules abroad, Afghan citizens must also abide by our laws here. In today’s world, complete lawlessness is not acceptable anywhere,” he said.