Thursday April 24, 2025
National

At least three killed, five injured in Kalat blast

Levies officials say explosion took place in Amiri area

By Web Desk
|
April 24, 2025
This representational image shows a police tape at a crime scene. — AFP/File
A blast in Balochistan’s Kalat district has left at least three people dead, Levies officials said on Thursday.

Security officials added that five people were also injured in an explosion that took place in Amiri area of the district.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.