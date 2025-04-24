At least three killed, five injured in Kalat blast

A blast in Balochistan’s Kalat district has left at least three people dead, Levies officials said on Thursday.
Security officials added that five people were also injured in an explosion that took place in Amiri area of the district.
This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.
Country reports seventh polio case after another child diagnosed with crippling disease in KP's Torghar
Punjab Info Minister Azma Bukhari says PPP unconcerned about Sindh's farmers despite its rule of over a decade
Two distinct strains, full neck and naked neck, have been created to suit rural conditions
“There is no difference in the party, everyone has their own point of view,” says Opposition leader
"Let's work together for freedom and stability,” says US Representative Jack Bergman
Foreign Office wishes speedy recovery of those injured in attack in IIOJK's Anantnag district